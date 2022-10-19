Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.