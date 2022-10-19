Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT at $44.58

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWLLF stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.