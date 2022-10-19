Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $20.00

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco Price Performance

TEN stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenneco by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.