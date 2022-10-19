Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target at $16.81

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 100.70%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

