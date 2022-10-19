Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

