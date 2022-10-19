Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.
