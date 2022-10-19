C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 18,271 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.62% of Ecolab worth $271,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

