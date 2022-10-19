Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 538,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 104,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 164,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

