Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $37.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $38.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.27 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $722.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

