Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

NYSE:NOG opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

