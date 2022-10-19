Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 25,485 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.60. 17,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

