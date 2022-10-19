Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 543,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

