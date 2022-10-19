CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

