Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CVCY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

