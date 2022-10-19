CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading 23.3% Higher

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) rose 23.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 11,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 5,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
CGE Energy Stock Up 23.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
About CGE Energy
CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGE Energy (CGEI)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.