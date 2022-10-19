Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2,941.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

