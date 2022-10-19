Citigroup Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $488.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $575.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.97.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.08, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

