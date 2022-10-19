Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock remained flat at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.85%. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,068,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.