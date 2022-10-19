Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 701 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.42. 27,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average of $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

