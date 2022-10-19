Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBGPY opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

