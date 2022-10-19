Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0856 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $85.62 million and approximately $477,855.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.97 or 0.27565708 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

