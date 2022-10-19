Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 26,000,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,622. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

