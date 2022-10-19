Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $803.23 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,251.93 or 0.06526326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $803.23 million and $9.05 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.38 or 0.27521036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

