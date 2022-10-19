CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 130,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $679,832.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,786.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 130,989 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $679,832.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,786.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,095.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,908,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,610.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 145,424 shares of company stock valued at $750,784 and sold 1,007,101 shares valued at $5,795,497. Corporate insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 334.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 119.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CompoSecure Stock Up 2.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 51,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

