Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

CGEN opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

