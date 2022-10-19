Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Costa Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTTQF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Costa Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.