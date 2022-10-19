Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Cowen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cowen stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 767,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 172,720 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

