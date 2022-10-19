Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Neutral

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

