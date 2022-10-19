Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 136,741 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,297 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

