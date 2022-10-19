Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.