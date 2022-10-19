Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,280 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

