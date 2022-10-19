Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 4.6 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

NYSE DHR traded down $12.13 on Wednesday, hitting $253.44. 132,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

