Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 902,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,326. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.