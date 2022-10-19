Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 45.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 52.4% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 400,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,489. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

