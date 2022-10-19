Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 149,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,654. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

