Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Cutera Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 121,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,413. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $934.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.76. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $402,000.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.