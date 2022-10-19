DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

DATA Communications Management Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

