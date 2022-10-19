DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DatChat Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 57,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,659. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Get DatChat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

