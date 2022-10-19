DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00134521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00263093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021201 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,741,680 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

