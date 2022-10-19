Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 162,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.05 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

