Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Up 5%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.12 ($19.51) and last traded at €18.98 ($19.36). Approximately 81,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.07 ($18.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.24 and its 200 day moving average is €23.63.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

