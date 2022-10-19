DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.39.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

