DigiByte Price Down 1.6% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $138.24 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022225 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00268057 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00120406 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00759494 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00561980 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00250100 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,732,307,473 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.