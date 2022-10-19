Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

