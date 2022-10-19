district0x Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.36 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $6.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

