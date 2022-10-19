DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

