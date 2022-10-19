Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718,881 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

