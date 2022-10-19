easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

