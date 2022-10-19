Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

