Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETJ opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.